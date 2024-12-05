HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 23,324 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,324 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Newmont worth $36,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $407,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Newmont by 5.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 782,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,822,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 890.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 21,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

NEM stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,746.89. This trade represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

