HighTower Advisors LLC Has $56.30 Million Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $56,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000.

DFAR stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

