HighTower Advisors LLC Has $40.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $40,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

