Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE HFRO remained flat at $5.79 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 319,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,100. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

