Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE HFRO remained flat at $5.79 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 319,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,100. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
