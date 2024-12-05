Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.74. 3,187,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,542,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Hertz Global Trading Up 7.2 %

Hertz Global Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

