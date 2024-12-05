Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Shares Up 18.8% – Still a Buy?

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Free Report) shot up 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$39.99 and last traded at C$39.99. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.65.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.13.
HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.
