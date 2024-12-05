Heidrick & Struggles International Holds Investor Day, Releases PresentationHeidrick & Struggles International, Inc. recently hosted an Investor Day event on December 3, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Heidrick & Struggles International’s 8K filing here.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Stories