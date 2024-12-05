Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWX. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Headwater Exploration to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.46.
View Our Latest Analysis on Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Stock Performance
Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 2 Telehealth Stocks That Could Gain from Trump’s New FDA Pick
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- SPY-TLT Spread Deviation Puts These S&P 500 Stocks in Focus
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Penguin Solutions Could Be the AI Sleeper Stock of 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.