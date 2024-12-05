Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWX. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Headwater Exploration to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.46.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$6.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$8.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.