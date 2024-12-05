Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.60), with a volume of 273362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.67).

Headlam Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £101.80 million, a P/E ratio of -876.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin George Williams purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £5,865 ($7,452.35). 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

