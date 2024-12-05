HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives $140.00 Average PT from Analysts

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCI Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 75.0% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCI opened at $117.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $81.35 and a 52 week high of $126.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

