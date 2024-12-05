Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 225.40 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.83). Approximately 228,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 473% from the average daily volume of 39,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.78).

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.48. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.80 million, a P/E ratio of 294.74 and a beta of 0.68.

About Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

