Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,105. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $39,981.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,343.20. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

