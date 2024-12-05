Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 54,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 70,186 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $9.92.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $166,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

