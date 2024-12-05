Griid Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 106,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,598,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Griid Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Get Griid Infrastructure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griid Infrastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Griid Infrastructure stock. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Private Client Services LLC owned 0.05% of Griid Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Griid Infrastructure

Griid Infrastructure Inc operates as a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company in North America. The company owns and operates a portfolio of energy infrastructure and data centers. It also engages in bitcoin mining operation, which operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griid Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griid Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.