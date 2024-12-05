Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Trading Up 11.6% – Time to Buy?

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Greencore Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.