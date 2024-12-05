Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Green Plains Stock Down 1.8 %
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,945,000 after purchasing an additional 111,501 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,994,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 240,849 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,870,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,637 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 159,147 shares during the period.
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
