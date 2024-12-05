Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.30. 33,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,179% from the average session volume of 2,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30.
Great Canadian Gaming Corp. is a gaming, entertainment, and hospitality company, which engages in the operation of gaming facilities. It operates through the following segments: Ontario, B.C., Atlantic, and Corporate. The company was founded by Ross John McLeod in 1982 and is headquartered in North York, Canada.
