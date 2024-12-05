Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 46,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
Great Bear Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.
Great Bear Resources Company Profile
Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great Bear Resources
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.