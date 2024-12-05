GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.82. 2,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.32.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

