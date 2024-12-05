Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.30 Per Share

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gooch & Housego Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON:GHH opened at GBX 465 ($5.91) on Thursday. Gooch & Housego has a 12-month low of GBX 380 ($4.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 685.66 ($8.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 438.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 471.20. The company has a market capitalization of £116.44 million, a PE ratio of 9,560.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £21,100 ($26,810.67). 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Gooch & Housego from GBX 675 ($8.58) to GBX 635 ($8.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Gooch & Housego

About Gooch & Housego

(Get Free Report)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.