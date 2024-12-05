Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 606966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Price Performance

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 105.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 830.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 206.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.