GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 2,678 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,678 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $526,601.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $17,658,272. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $855,800.00.

GoDaddy Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $208.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average is $157.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.90 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.38.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

