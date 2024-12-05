GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Phontip Palitwanon Sells 770 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $151,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,321.76. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phontip Palitwanon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Phontip Palitwanon sold 1 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total value of $183.02.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $208.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.43 and a 200 day moving average of $157.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.90 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.38.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

