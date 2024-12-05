Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) SVP Kelly Huller Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Huller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kelly Huller sold 5,000 shares of Globus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00.

NYSE:GMED opened at $84.39 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $87.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,570,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,371 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,514,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,718,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,699,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

