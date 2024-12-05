Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.41.

GPN opened at $116.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.98. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 59.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

