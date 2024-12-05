Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $5.75. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 2,050 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Global Blue Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770,550 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Featured Articles

