Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Decreased by Sarissa Capital Management LP

Sarissa Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 339,949 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 15.9% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sarissa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $63,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,017.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 27.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,591 shares of company stock valued at $43,747,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

