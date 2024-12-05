Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Holdings Lifted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 834,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 60.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

GILT stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $349.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.59. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

