Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Free Report) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 8,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 52,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Giga Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a current ratio of 2.55.

About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

