Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at CIBC

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.70.

TSE GEI traded up C$1.55 on Thursday, hitting C$25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.42 and a 1-year high of C$26.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

