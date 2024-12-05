Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II Sells 25,878 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $536,968.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,545,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,076,615.75. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 82,572 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,667,954.40.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 78,728 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,584,007.36.

On Thursday, October 10th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 19,642 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $373,787.26.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $381,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $384,800.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $396,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $397,800.00.

NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,736. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $337.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.80. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 55,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IBEX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in IBEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IBEX by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 85,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

