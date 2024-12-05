GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $7,387,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,396,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 150,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

