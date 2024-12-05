Gattaca (LON:GATC) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.61 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 83.61 ($1.06). Approximately 2,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 29,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.09).
Gattaca Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £26.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,670.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.
Gattaca Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Gattaca’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.
Gattaca Company Profile
Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.
