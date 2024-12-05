G-III Apparel Group’s (GIII) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.14. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $2,030,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,923,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,869,051.30. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 197.7% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

