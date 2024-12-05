FY2025 EPS Estimates for SEACOR Marine Decreased by B. Riley

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEACOR Marine in a report released on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.00). The consensus estimate for SEACOR Marine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 16.81%.

SEACOR Marine Price Performance

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

Shares of SMHI opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. SEACOR Marine has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 16.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine

(Get Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.