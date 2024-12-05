Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $124.98, with a volume of 9135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.49.

Freedom Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.29. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Freedom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freedom

In other news, CEO Robert Wotczak sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,232,000. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Azamat Yerdessov sold 7,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $876,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,996.84. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,417 in the last 90 days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freedom

Freedom Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Freedom by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.