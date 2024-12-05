Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Receives $298.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLUT. Barclays increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,498,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FLUT opened at $278.15 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $153.75 and a twelve month high of $282.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.66.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

