Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,669,000 after acquiring an additional 218,760 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,650,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,639,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,105,000 after purchasing an additional 109,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,526,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $111.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $92.43 and a 12-month high of $112.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $104.33.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.