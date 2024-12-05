Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $430,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GCAL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GCAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

GCAL opened at $51.00 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.64.

Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

