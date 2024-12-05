Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 255,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,202,000 after buying an additional 3,270,560 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Yum China by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Yum China by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,069,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 1,307,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Yum China by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.