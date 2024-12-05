Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,137 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $114.63.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

