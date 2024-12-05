Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

