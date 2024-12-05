Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGE opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

