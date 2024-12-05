Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-3.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $104.97 on Thursday. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

