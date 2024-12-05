Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.230-3.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.780-4.960 EPS.
Five Below Stock Up 14.2 %
NASDAQ FIVE traded up $14.93 on Thursday, reaching $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
