Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.230-3.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.780-4.960 EPS.

Five Below Stock Up 14.2 %

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $14.93 on Thursday, reaching $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

