Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.230-3.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.780-4.960 EPS.

Five Below Stock Up 14.2 %

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $14.93 on Thursday, reaching $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.