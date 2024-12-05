Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $12.10 on Thursday, hitting $117.07. 4,288,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,151. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Five Below by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

