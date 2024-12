Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Five Below Trading Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $12.10 on Thursday, hitting $117.07. 4,288,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,151. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Five Below by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

