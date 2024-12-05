Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below updated its Q4 guidance to $3.23-3.41 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

