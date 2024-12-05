Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 25,949 shares.The stock last traded at $38.34 and had previously closed at $38.24.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSUN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth $3,066,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth $42,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth $103,024,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth $873,000.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

