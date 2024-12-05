First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,536 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $49,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 29,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 113,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

