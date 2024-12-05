First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 114115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Separately, Barclays raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

